Pakistani ships to visit Sri Lanka on goodwill visit

Islamabad

Pakistan maritime security ships (PMSS) including HINGOL and BASOL will be reaching Colombo Port for a four-day port call from January 5-8 in a display of brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to a press release received here from Pakistan High Commission, Colombo, Pakistan maritime ships frequently visit Sri Lanka as part of goodwill. These calls are aimed at strengthening and augmenting the existing strong relationship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

During the call, Mission Commander Ashfaq Ali will pay courtesy call on commanders of Sri Lanka Navy, Coast Guard and Western Naval Area.

During their stay at Colombo, PMSS HINGOL and BASOL will take part in professional maritime drills with their Sri Lankan counterparts, besides playing friendly basketball/volleyball matches.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have strong maritime ties and engage in multifaceted cooperation, the High Commission’s press release stated.—APP