Pakistani school counsellors complete US educational tour

Islamabad

As many as 19 Pakistani secondary school counselors recently completed a two-week professional development tour in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts organized by Education USA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

Participants gathered information to effectively advise Pakistani students about higher education in the United States through meetings with the US university admissions officials and campus visits, a press release Tuesday said.

“We are pleased to be able to provide school counselors with the skills and knowledge required to advise Pakistani students about college admissions, and to give them a chance to experience the US college and university campuses first hand,” USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar said.

In two weeks, 19 counselors visited 22 academic institutions in four states. They include: Stockton University, Rowan University, Rutgers University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Monmouth University, Brookdale Community College, Stony Brook University,New York Film Academy, Columbia University, New York University, University of Bridgeport, Yale University, Mount Holyoke College, University of Massachusetts, Elms College, Western England University, Bay Path University, Worcester State University, Merrimack College, Suffolk University, Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

“The High School Counselors tour is a great opportunity to showcase Pakistan, our education system and its amazing students to these 22 academic institutions. We hope that these Pakistani counselors will use the knowledge gained during the tour to encourage and help students with the admissions and enrollment processes at US colleges and universities,” Education USA Advising Manager Umair Khan said.

Education USA assists students interested in applying to or learning about the US colleges and universities.—APP