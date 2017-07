Pakistani professor develops biomarker for early diagnosis of stroke

A Pakistani Professor at the University of Technology, Sydney, Australia, has developed a biomarker for early diagnosis of stroke. Dr. Kaneez Fatima Shad, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Technology Sydney, Australia informed an academic audience that her group has developed a biomarker for the early diagnosis of stroke, an official of the University of Karachi said here on Sunday. She delivered a lecture on ‘Why Brain? Why Advocacy? Setting the future for Neuroscience with peripheral markers of mental disorders in Pakistan’.

This lecture was organised by the Prof. Dr. Viqar Sultana, Department of Biochemistry, University of Karachi. Dr. Fatima Shad did her Ph.D. in 1994 in Neuroscience from the University of New South Wales, Australia and post doctoral studies from Medical College of Pennsylvania, USA. Her area of research interest is to find biological markers for brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Schizophrenia and Stroke.

She has more than 30 years’ experience in teaching Physiology, Neurophysiology and other medical sciences in different universities of Australia, UAE, USA, Bahrain, Brunei and Pakistan.

She has published 56 peer reviewed papers, edited three books and wrote three book chapters and 95 international peer reviewed conference abstract. Many factors including stress, noise and carbon monoxide pollution are responsible for common neurological, neuropsycological and psychiatric disorders in Pakistan. Dr. Fatima gave many examples as peripheral markers of such diseases for example generation of reactive oxygen species as precursor of atherosclerosis leading to ischemic stroke.—APP

Related