Pakistani politicians react to Trump’s comments and US Afghan policy

In response to US President Donald Trump’s address this morning pertaining to the US strategy in Afghanistan, Imran Khan, and other politicians, in the country took to Twitter to express their views on the US president’s harsh comments against Pakistan.

“So the US again blames Pak for its deeply flawed & failed Afghan policy stretching over a decade,” Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf [PTI], Imran Khan said in a series of tweets.

Imran Khan:

We must also reject being made scapegoats for the policy failures of the US and India.

Senator Sherry Rehman:

US policy on Afghanistan doesn’t sound new.But the admin is new and its tactical plus geostrategic moves amplify old dogma to new levels

Syed Ali Raza Abidi:

Trump is asking Pakistan to “Do More” by further strengthening its ties with India in Afghanistan. The concern for US is CEPC not terrorism.

Pakistan has done a lot for US’s war on terror n will continue its resolve to eliminate terrorism with resilience, but will not be dictated.

Asad Umar:

Trump threatening to go back to an afghan policy of troop build up & pressure on Pakistan..a policy which has failed to deliver in 16 years

As far as threat of sanctions are concerned has anyone told trump that US flows to Pak are so small as to be nearly irrelevant

Shireen Mazari:

Blaming Pak will not win the war for the US in Afghanistan nor will embracing Modi! Trump the bully shd be given a befitting response!

Mushahid Hussain:

Einstein would sum up US strategy: ‘trying the same thing over & over again & expecting a different result is a sign of stupidity/insanity’!

Abdul Basit:

US is either clueless or deliberately complicating matters in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan stressed that the success of Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fasaad and Khyber-4 are proofs of a strong strategy against terrorism, Radio Pakistan reported.