Pakistani nurses to serve in UK 

Islamabad

Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development would send nurses to United Kingdom to serve there in this noble profession. Officials source told APP that a leading client of OEC in United Kingdom required the services of nurses on attractive salaries and terms and conditions of employment under a UK Trust Sponsor Tier- 2 visa for three years extendable for another three years. He said that under terms and condition, nurses accommodation, travel expenses, health surcharge, visa, certificate of sponsorship, registration fee, learning skills charges, airport transfer and in bound flight will be paid by the employer. However, as per requirement of the employer every nurse will pay initially 1,975 sterling pound approximately as registration fees. The selected candidates would initially be appointed as care workers. The employer will deduct small installments from the salary of the selectees to cover some part of the sponsorship costs. They said that candidates must have successfully completed at least 10 year of school education before starting a post- secondary education besides nursing training programme, leading to registration in their home country as an entry-level registered nurse or midwife. The training programme must have been entirely focused on nursing. They said that candidate must mention their educational details at one page CV. They said that CVs from willing nurses should be well versed in English Language required for onward submission to the employer. Selectees will have to pass IELTS. They said that interested candidates must submit their complete CV to email [email protected] before August 25, 2017.—APP

Related