Amanullah Khan

Shura Hamdard has emphasized that It is the need of the hour that Pakistani media should perform as society’s reformer and not only as an informer, which is being done by it at present.

Rating is the only purpose of electronic media now and the sense of power has made it self-proclaimed.

It seems that T.V. Anchors became the extension of political parties and no research has been done before starting a take show with no result in the end in which substandard language is used.

While conclusion note by the anchor at the end of a talk show is given on channels of BBC and CNN.

This was stated by the renowned journalist, writer and poet, Mehmood Sham while he was addressing the meeting of Shura Hamdard Karachi chapter, presided over by Justice (Rtd) Haziqul Khairi on August 10, 2017 on the theme: “Basic national problems and priorities of media” at a local hall. Mrs Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan was also present at the meeting. Mehmood Sham further said that the services of Madam Ruth Pfau to Pakistan were most valuable and extraordinary.