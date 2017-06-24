Pakistani girl tops Britain’s varsity exam

Islamabad

A Pakistani girl Maham Malik, hailing from Namal Valley (Mianwali) has secured coveted first position in one of the top British universities Durham Law School examination 2017, competed by over two hundred students from across the world. Maham, a student of the Frobel International Islamabad, once again brought laurels to her school from where she had done her A Level in excellent marks while bagging first position in English all over the country. She moved on to study law in one of the top ten British Universities; Law School of Durham in England.

Dr Andy Hayward Assistant Prof of Durham University in commending remarks wrote; ‘Congratulation on your success Maham – it is such a great achievement and a testament to all the hard work you have put in to your studies.’ Durham University also gave her a small token of money besides several financial awards from other law chambers in England in recognition of her toil to get first position in annual examination of the university. Asked about her motivation Maham said it was her ambition to become a barrister and serve the country.

Durham Law School is a world leader in legal education and research and attracts around 17,500 students of all levels. According to the information available at the university website around 21 per cent of its student body is of non-UK origin, and with staff and students combined, around 150 countries and nationalities are represented.—APP