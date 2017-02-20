Pakistani food outlets being planned abroad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government is mulling to introduce a variety of Pakistani foods abroad by setting up restaurants and branded outlets, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Ahsan Iqbal Monday said. He said it was government’s top priority to help opening new Pakistani restaurants with quality foods in foreign countries. The minister was speaking at a consultative meeting here to promote and market the Pakistani cuisine abroad.

The meeting was attended by officials from ministries of Planning, Foreign Affairs, finance division, food experts and representatives of top restaurants in the country. Ahsan Iqbal said it was unfortunate that despite having tasty and quality foods, the marketing and branding of Pakistani food brands was ignored in the past.

He said today’s consultative meeting was of extreme importance as for the first time in the country’s history, a strategy was being set up at the government level to introduce Pakistani cooked foods at the international level. The minister said in this regard the government was consulting all the stakeholder for the development of this sector.

“We should introduce modern technology to promote and market our cooked foods”, he said adding Pakistani foods were even more delicious and healthy as compared to the rest of the world. He said throughout the world, a number of new brands of foods were being introduced which in fact become the source of identity of their countries.