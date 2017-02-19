Pakistani doctor achieves breakthrough in USA

City Reporter

Dr. Sabina A. Ali, M.D., a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist of Pakistani origin at the Stanford Children’s Hospital in the USA, has achieved a notable breakthrough in treating a serious disease.

After many others failed to identify the disease the young American boy Evan Mann was suffering from, Dr. Sabina Ali, who is of Pakistani origin and received her initial medical education at Sindh Medical University in Karachi, successfully treated Evan for Crohn’s Disease, which is a serious, chronic and supposedly incurable autoimmune disorder characterized by severe abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Evans had all the tell-tale signs of the disease – his growth was stunted, he had chronic sores on the corners of his mouth and he also felt pain in his lower right abdomen.

The 40-year old Dr. Sabina Ali is the daughter of Pakistani Senator Ahmed Ali. She is currently working as a full Professor at the Stanford University Children’s Hospital. She completed her MBBS from the Sindh Medical University in Karachi, after which she did an Internship and then a Residency at the University of South Alabama and a Fellowship at the Southwestern Medical Center at the University of Texas.