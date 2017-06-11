Pakistani cricket in doldrums

The ignominious defeat against India has put nation in a state of melancholy; emanated many questions on team management and overall cricket structure. From beginning, it was a one-sided match, lack of confidence and fatigued gestures had already given a notion of embarrassing and heart wrenching defeat. India left no chance to batter Pakistan with its scintillating shots. The belligerent knock of all the players against so-called world-class bowling brought about victory. It shows team does not have capability to tackle pressure situation and score more runs.. Although, team seems to be quite balanced but still the result was not up to the expectations. Not a single right decision made during the match, everything went wrong, and the fielding was horrible which reflect the overall structure in debacle. The main cause of this fiasco is poor planning, nepotism, corruption and most importantly lack of domestic cricket and other similar woes. Emerging players are not provided with standards of international cricket such as professional coaches for fitness and physical training. Unlike Pakistan, the Indian cricket team revamped itself over the years and now became world’s best ODI team. They have invested a lot to engage connoisseurs of cricket and have succeeded in setting state-of-the-art academies. There is dire need to rehabilitate the overall domestic cricket structure and ensure transparency in order to produce quality players. Senior legendary cricketers must be engaged to train players and talent hunt programs at district level must be initiated.

HAIDER ALI

Lahore

