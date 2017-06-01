Pakistani, Chinese workers hired in CPEC projects

Gwadar Port being equipped with huge warehouse, exhibition

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Brushing aside the perception that only Chinese workers are engaged in CPEC projects, Wang Dong Director General of Linyi Trade City has said that they are already working in Gwadar on a project where they have built an Exhibition Center of 6000 sq. m and a Warehouse of 140,000 sq. m.

Wang Dong, leading a high powered Chinese Delegation said this during the visit of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Karachi.

He disclosed that the project at Gwadar Port is towards completion and the workforce includes Chinese and Pakistani men, and perception spread that only Chinese have been hired by Chinese companies working on CPEC projects and in Gwadar is a devoid of truth.

Mr. Wang Dong showed his interest in signing MoU with FPCCI for mutual cooperation in Trade, Investment and increasing import and export between the countries. He also invited the Pakistani businessmen to participate in China (Linyi) International Trade and Logistics Fair (CLITLF) being organized from 23-25 Sep. 2017.

Chinese leader said that Pakistani products would be in high demand in Chinese markets and also emphasized that Pakistan must work on non-traditional commodities to trade and export. This exhibition and Linyi Trade city offers enormous opportunities as thousands of buyers from around the world shall be attending this fair and it could be a window of opportunity for Pakistani products to export not only to China but to take orders from other countries, Dong added.

Mr. Wang Dong thanked the President FPCCI Mr. Zubair F. Tufail for the warm welcome that he received and said that China Pakistan friendship is eternal, and it is beyond economic and trade cooperation.

Explaining the role of his organization and importance of Linyi city he said that it is a city in Shangdong province and it’s a new Business hub in Southeast of China, the city is also called capital of logistics and has number of Exhibition Centers, Warehouses, Retail parks, Whole sale markets, Manufacturing plants and thousands of companies from China and rest of the world are already operating and taking their share.

Mr. Zubair F. Tufail has agreed to visit Linyi Trade City China in July this year along with a delegation from Pakistan and its participation in the Trade Fair in September 2017. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Zahid Umer, Chairman Pak-China Business Council (PCBC), Mr. Zafar Saeed, and Former Chairman PCBC Mr. Jawed Khalili.

Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Vice President FPCCI and members of Pakistan China Business Council of FPCCI welcomed the delegation.