Pakistani businessmen eying Chinese market for mango export from next year

Beijing

Pakistani business community, keeping in view high demand of Pakistani mangoes in the Chinese market, are planning to export up to 3,000 tons of mangoes to China from next year, Chairman, Roshan Enterprises, Khalid Ejaz Qureshi said.

We have received a positive response from China about Pakistani mangoes and as a result, we are planning to export 2,000 to 3,000 tons mangoes to big Chinese market from next year,” he told.

He said the mango export would depend on air logistics and support of other concerned departments, adding,’We are negotiating with the airline in this regard.’

At present, mangoes are heavily exported to Middle East, Europe, USA and Hong Kong from Pakistan and now Chinese market is open for Pakistani mangoes, he added.

He said that Pakistani mangoes having more than 400 varieties are considered one of the best in the world.

The most popular commercial varieties are different in colors and sizes and each with a distinct flavor and taste.

Mango called as king of fruits in Pakistan, is grown in Punjab and Sindh provinces and is available in the markets in abundant from May to September.

Mango is mainly used as fresh but it is also used in preparing different derivative such as jams, squash, milkshake and ice cream.

This fruit is also dried and canned while raw mango is used preparing pickles. ‘Chaunsa and Sindhri’ are popular varieties and stand up amongst mangoes with golden yellow color. The ripe fruit is soft almost and has an aromatic pleasant sweet flavor.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistani exporters Khalid Ejaz Qureshi of Roshan Enterprises and Mazhar Abro of Sindh Mango Growers and Exporters Association have recently organized a ‘mango show’ in collaboration with Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, to introduce Pakistani mangoes in China.

The different varieties of ‘king of fruits’ were showcased at the show to enhance its export to China.

The event attracted a large number of people including high ranking Chinese officials, local business community and senior diplomats of the two countries.—APP