Pakistani businesses showcase products in Chicago

Pak trade and property show

Observer Report

Chicago

Pakistani textiles, jewellery, furniture and fixtures as well as LCD lights and real estate products were on display at an exhibition held here recently as part of the celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The ‘Pakistan Trade and Property Show’, organized by the Consulate General of Pakistan in Chicago in collaboration with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), drew a large number of people, including members of Chicago-based Pakistani-American business community.

Representatives of 35 businesses mainly from real estate, building, fixtures, Textiles and furniture sectors, who came from Pakistan, also participated. The delegation leader, Raja Amer Iqbal, said that RCCI, with its state-of-the-art facility and an active team, was to work towards expanding commercial relations between the two countries, while noting the participation of Pakistani-Americans and Americans in today’s event. Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said that Pakistani market has huge potential for profitable investments by overseas Pakistanis. He stressed the need of more business-to-business contacts between Pakistan and United States.

Amer Sultan, Commercial Counselor at the Consulate briefed the audience about investment opportunities in Pakistan. He presented a powerpoint presentation highlighting the country’s economic development against the backdrop of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC).