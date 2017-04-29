Pakistani-American expert supports knowledge economy, IPR

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistani-American attorney and patent expert Haris Bajwa has emphasized the link between protecting intellectual property and economic growth. Bajwa has spent more than a decade developing and defending patents for companies such as Google and Samsung,

In his interaction with students and people from other walks of life Bajwa advised early stage Pakistani entrepreneurs, small business owners, and engineering students on protecting their innovations from theft by competitors, and building market value through development of new products and industrial processes.

He also participated in panel discussions that highlighted the important role of intellectual property rights to the innovation process, highlighting the success of export oriented firms in Sialkot.

“Pakistan has highly talented engineers and entrepreneurs, who need strong intellectual property rights to build the knowledge economy of the future,” Bajwa opined. “It’s exciting to learn about the tremendous potential of Pakistan’s tech sector, which will grow rapidly as the government adopts policies that support an effective intellectual property regime.”

During his visit, Bajwa spoke to audiences at venues including the National Incubation Center, the National University of Sciences and Technology, The Nest in Karachi, and the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore.

In the coming months, the U.S. Embassy Entrepreneurship Speaker Series will sponsor additional programs to support Pakistani entrepreneurs focused on topics such as marketing and curriculum development.

Various U.S. Embassy programs assist Pakistani entrepreneurs by increasing their access to financial resources, supporting opportunities for entrepreneurship education, and nurturing an entrepreneurial culture, including the United States Agency for International Development’s Pakistan Private Investment Initiative, which will make over $100 million in equity capital available to Pakistan’s dynamic and fast-growing small-and medium-sized businesses.