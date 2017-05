Staff Reporter

Pervaiz Malik MNA on Sunday took oath from the Executive Body of the Pakistan Yoga Council at a ceremony in Lahore.

Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Talha Burki, was the guest of honour and renowned physician Maj General Ahmed Khan, Patron in chief of the Pakistan Yoga Council, Riaz Khokhar, office-bearers of provincial yoga associations from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab participated in the event.