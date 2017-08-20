Pakistan world’s largest host of refugees: UNHCR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continued to host the largest number of refugees in the world (1.45 million), nearly all from Afghanistan, a United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) report said.

Pakistan had generously hosted the world’s largest refugee population for three decades, and it was essential to mobilise more support from the international community, the report added.

It said at the same time voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan to their home country had also been the largest in the world.

Since March 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of approximately 4.1 million registered Afghans from Pakistan,it added.

