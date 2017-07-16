Pakistan wins Chairpersonship seat of FAO Council

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan has won the chairpersonship seat of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Council at Rome and elected Khalid Mehboob, an agriculture scientist as new Chairperson of FOA Council. Due to the personal presence of Federal Minister for National Food security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, it won the seat by a significant margin, says a statement received here on Saturday. The other countries for this slot were Slovakia, Cyprus, Indonesia, Albania and Bosnia. The Federal Minister lauded that Mehboob’s rich experience of over 40 years working at senior positions in FAO and then as Pakistan’s Alternate delegate to FAO, WFP and IFAD, enabled him to seek consensus among all stakeholders and establish effective coordination among the Rome based agencies, which is of great importance for attainment of the goals of FAO. It is to be said that due to tireless efforts of Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, this success was made possible to uplift the agriculture development in Pakistan.