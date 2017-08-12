Pakistan win IBSF World Team Snooker Championship

Karachi

Adding another title to the list, Pakistan snooker team won the IBSF World Team Snooker Championship, beating another team from Pakistan in Hurghada, Egypt.

Pakistan fielded two teams in the event, and both played outstandingly throughout the tournament to qualify for the final, where Pakistan 2 comprising Babar Masih and Mohammad Asif defeated Pakistan 1 of Asjad Iqbal and Moahmmad Sajjad.

Both the pairs from Pakistan displayed brilliant control with the cue and played perfect snooker. Pakistan 2 won the first two frames convincingly 76-08 and 74-34.

But Asjad and Sajjad came back in third frame to reduce the deficit with winning the frame 26-70, playing a break of 60. Babar and Asif quickly extended the lead by winning fourth frame 78-52.

A deficit of 3-1 couldn’t demoralise Pakistan 1 as they continued to fight back which have them win fifth and sixth frames with scores of 52-31 and 53-02, respectively to make it 3-all.—Agencies