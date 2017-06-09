Pakistan warns India of any strategic blunder

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday warned India against making any strategic miscalculation. It appears that India is seeking a conflict with Pakistan which has no desire to escalate tension but our armed forces would respond effectively to any unprovoked violation from the Indian side, stated Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria while briefing the media persons.

The spokesperson said Pakistan has always exercised restraint but India’s belligerance is a threat to regional peace and security, adding India is deliberately escalating tension in order to divert international community’s attention from gross human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir.

To a question the spokesman said Pakistan has suffered from Indian state-sponsored terrorism for over five decades. He said India is also playing a dubious game in Afghanistan by using Afghan soil against Pakistan and also to sabotage Pak-Afghan relations. He said recent killing of 13 Indians among those killed in Mother of All Bombs attack by US forces in Afghanistan is a testimony to that.

The spokesperson called upon the UN Security Council, Members of UN and Human Rights organizations across the globe to call India to account for the grave human rights violations and crimes against humanity being committed by its forces in Indian occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan has strongly taken up the issue of grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir at the Council of Human Rights in Geneva at the 35th Session, yesterday.

He said Pakistan strongly condemns Indian blatant killings and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. On the call of Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, Kashmiris will be observing peaceful protests across the Kashmir Valley Friday against the brutal killing of Kashmiri students.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan has received no request from Indian side for meeting of the Prime Ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the SCO summit at Astana.

To a question he said Pakistan believes that political settlement based on Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process is the only solution to Afghan conflict. He said Pakistan wants to see peace in Afghanistan and is committed to constructively participating in all peace processes.

Asked about tension between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the spokesperson said Pakistan believes in the unity of Muslim countries and made consistent and serious efforts for its promotion. He said Pakistan is, therefore, concerned over the new developments in the Gulf.