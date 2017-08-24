Pakistan wants US trust, not financial assistance: COAS

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan was not looking for any material or financial assistance from United States of America he cleared that we are looking for US trust, understanding and acknowledgement of our contributions. While speaking to American Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale who called on Chief of the Army Staff at GHQ in here on Wednesday, COAS said that peace in Afghanistan is as important for Pakistan as for any other country. Speaking on this occasion, COAS said “We have done a lot towards that end and shall keep on doing our best, not to appease anyone but in line with our national interest and national policy.” “We are not looking for any material or financial assistance from USA but trust, understanding and acknowledgement of our contributions,” he said. According to the ISPR, the US ambassador briefed the army chief about the new US policy regarding Afghanistan. The ambassador said that US values Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and is seeking cooperation from Pakistan to resolve the Afghan issue. The meeting comes a day after US President Donald Trump said his country could no longer be silent about Pakistan’s ‘safe havens’ for militants and warned it had much to lose by continuing to ‘harbor terrorists’. Although opposition parties PPP and PTI have condemned Trump’s remarks, the government is yet to give an official response. Collaboration and synergy of effort between all stakeholders is the key to success to bring this long drawn war in Afghanistan to its logical confusion, the COAS concluded. Trump committed on Monday the United States to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan, signaling he would dispatch more troops to America’s longest war and vowing ‘a fight to win’. Trump insisted that others – the Afghan government, Pakistan, India and NATO allies – step up their own commitment to resolving the 16-year conflict, but he saved his sharpest words for Pakistan. Senior US officials warned security assistance for Pakistan could be reduced unless the nuclear-armed nation cooperated more in preventing militants from using safe havens on its soil.

