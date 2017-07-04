Pakistan wants US role on Kashmir

Seeks partnership for Afghan peace

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A five member US delegation led by Senator John McCain held a series of meetings with Pakistani leadership in the capital on Sunday and Monday during which US side was asked to play its role for ending the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

According to sources, Pakistani side explicitly discussed its reservations and concerns on various different matters with the US side and hoped that efforts would be made to address them.

During interaction with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday, the Pakistani side expressed serious concerns over the gross human rights violations and brutal repression of unarmed Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister underscored the legitimacy of the Kashmir cause and urged the world community especially Washington to play its role in ending the sufferings of the people in occupied Kashmir.

Nawaz Sharif also noted that as longstanding partners and strategic allies, a sustained and strong Pak-US partnership was essential to deal with various challenges confronting the region and beyond.

The Prime Minister apprised the US delegation of his government’s efforts over the last four years to combat terrorism and that its success could be measured by the markedly improved security situation in Pakistan. He also highlighted the economic turnaround that manifested in enhanced investor interest and confidence in the country.

Nawaz Sharif underscored his government’s commitment to good neighbourly relations and highlighted various initiatives to improve relations with Afghanistan and India.

On Afghanistan, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support all efforts aimed at lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said that concerted efforts are needed for a politically negotiated settlement under an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process.

The Prime Minister said a strong partnership between Pakistan and the US is vital for achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan. In this regard, he also stressed the importance of the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) mechanism to facilitate Afghan reconciliation.

Senator McCain agreed that continued close cooperation between the US and Pakistan is essential for securing peace and stability in the region.

He said the US attaches importance to its relations with Pakistan.

The Senators appreciated the contributions and sacrifices made by Pakistan and the successes achieved in the fight against terrorism. They appreciated the economic turnaround in Pakistan and stressed the importance of intensifying mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation.