Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan: Asif

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that Pakistan wanted to see peace and stability in Afghanistan and would continue to play its due role for that purpose adding that bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral and multilateral mechanisms for dialogue and interaction with Afghanistan were already in place and those should be utilized to their full potential.

The minister said both sides have recognized the need for political to political, military to military and intelligence to intelligence cooperation between the two countries.

He urged the nation to not forget their Kashmir brothers and sisters on Eid-ul-Azha, denouncing ongoing Indian atrocities on innocent people in the occupied valley.

“Hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris have been martyred, while thousands have been maimed or blinded since 1947. They continue to face enforced disappearances and fake encounters.”

Asif said the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir are determined and have been struggling for their rights.

“We will continue to support the Kashmiri people morally, politically and diplomatically,” he said, promising to keep taking up the Kashmir issue with international fraternity.

The minister called upon the world to come forth for stopping Indian brutalities in the occupied valley. He also paid rich tributes to the armed forces for their sacrifices in the war against terrorism and for safeguarding the country’s frontiers in the face of any aggression.

The minister expressed the hope that Pakistan will continue to achieve further successes and prosperity.