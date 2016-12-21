Pakistan wants friendly relations with Afghanistan: Nisar

Pakistan only country where terrorism is on the decline

Nasib Shah Shinwari

KHYBER AGENCY

The interior minister of Pakistan on Wednesday said Pakistan is the only country where terrorism graph has declined.

“I can say with complete responsibility that as of now no terrorist networks exist in Pakistan,” he said while talking to the media in Landhikotal town of Khyber Agency on Wednesday. He also said that Pakistan wants brotherly relations with neighbouring country Afghanistan and eliminate terrorists. Chaudhry Nisar, the interior minister of Pakistan while briefing media per-sons at historical Michni check post near Pak-Afghan border Torkham said due to the focus policy of the govern-ment the terrorism acts in country have decreased and the authorities were still taking steps to root out terrorism and extremism.

Nisar said Pakistan wants friendly and long-term relations with Muslim country of Afghanistan. He said the false allegations of Afghani government and people against Pakistan were condemnable.

“The government of Afghanistan should not use their land against Pakistan and the peace of both countries is interlinked.” Nisar said adding that peace in Pakistan means mean peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

He said the government and the people of Af-ghanistan should stop false propaganda against Pakistan. He said that Pakistani welcomed the peo-ple of Afghanistan in hard times when the Russia troops attacked and occupied Afghanistan.

The interior minister said that after the Zarb-e-Azb operation against militant groups in country, the anti-sate elements have run away and were tar-geting citizens when they entered into our country.

“To stop terrorists’ entry into Pakistan, the government of Pakistan has implemented strict bor-der management policy at Torkham,” Nisar said adding that the border officials would fully facilitate the Afghan locals and patients entering Pakistan through Torkham.

He urged local journalists to use their skills and profession for peace and development of FATA.

Strict security measures were taken during the VVIP persons’ visit to Landikotal and the Pak-Afghan border Torkham also remained closed for all sorts of traffic which hampered the daily life of locals.

Rejecting allegations of presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan Nisar declared that no terrorist group is operating from Pakistani soil and told Af-ghanistan not to play the game of others against Pakistan.

The minister was responding to allegations by the US and Afghanistan about the presence of Haqqani network.

The Interior Minister said the hard work of General Raheel Sharif would be remembered for long. He said the former COAS led from the front and the government extended full support to him.