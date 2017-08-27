Pakistan wants further expansion of ties with France: PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said Pakistan considered France an important friend and wished to enhance the bilateral relations as well as multilateral cooperation with it.

The prime minister was talking to ambassador of France Mrs. Martine Dorance who paid a farewell call on him at PM Office, said a press release here.

The prime minister noted with satisfaction that the two countries were cooperating in the fields of energy, investment and defence sectors.

He appreciated efforts of ambassador Dorance towards further promoting bilateral relations between the two countries during her tenure.

The prime minister said it was very encouraging that Pakistan-France Friendship Groups existed in the parliaments of the two countries to promote mutual interaction among the parliamentarians.

The French ambassador thanked the prime minister and appreciated the cooperation of the government of Pakistan during her tenure. She further said that she would continue to play her role in strengthening relations between the two countries.