Dildar Ghani

Kech, Balochistan

Pakistan vs Australia day-night 1st test match ended in favour of Australia which won the match by 39 runs. Recently, team Pakistan has seen debacles. Earlier it lost the series against New Zealand without giving much fight.

It is a moment of pondering for the Cricket Board. Pak public wants to see their Cricket heroes in the top ranking but it hurts to mention that they are losing every significant match. It is the responsibility of the Cricket Board to do whatever it could to make the team strong, otherwise a day will come when the people will forget Cricket like Hockey which is a national game?