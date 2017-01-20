Pakistan victim of Indian state terrorism: FO

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Out rightly rejecting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations that Pakistan supports terrorism, Foreign Office Thursday said Pakistan unfortunately itself is the victim of terrorism especially the Indian state Terrorism.

There is ample and undeniable evidence that India is involved in sabotage activities and financing terrorism in Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakariya was briefing the media persons and referred to the arrest of Indian agent Kulbushan Yadav who himself admitted the involvement of India’s intelligence agency Raw in sabotage activities in Pakistan.

The former US defense secretary Chuck Hagel had stated that New Delhi is financing instability in Pakistan from Afghanistan, the spokesperson said adding that there are also statements of top Indian leaders about using terrorism against Pakistan. The spokesperson said no nation has done more than Pakistan to defeat terrorism. Our successes are well demonstrated and acknowledged by all.

He said we have called upon India to pursue the path of dialogue rather than confrontation and terrorism. He, however, regretted that India has shied away from talks for resolution of outstanding disputes including the core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. He said just resolution of this dispute is essential for normalization of relations between the two countries and peace and development in the region.

Referring to the terrorist acts committed by the Indian terrorist organization, RSS, over the years including the attack on Samjhota Express, the spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to raise voice against the terrorist activities of RSS at all world forums.

Nafees Zakariya said occupied Kashmir is the most militarized zone of the world where one point five million innocent Kashmiri people have been massacred. Since July last year, Indian troops have unleashed a new wave of terror.