Pakistan values its relations with Russia: Ayaz Sadiq

SEOUL: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has stressed the need for regular interaction between political and parliamentary leadership to promote bilateral relations.

He expressed these views while talking with Chairman of Duma, Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of Republic of Korea Chung Sye-kyun on the sideline meetings during 2nd Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’ in Seoul.

While talking with his Russian counterpart, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and wants to diversify them through parliamentary, people-to-people and economic ties.

Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin supported the idea to hold a conference in Pakistan devoted to security issues and fight against terrorism with the participation of Iran, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking to the Korean Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed the need for frequent exchange of parliamentary delegation and to re-activate friendship groups between the two Parliaments.

Originally Published By NNI