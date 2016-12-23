Pakistan, Uzbekistan to work together for elimination of extremism: President

Staff Reporter

President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said Pakistan and Uzbekistan would work together to eliminate extremism. According to a President’s Media Wing press release issued here, the president expressed these views while talking to Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Rozukulov, who along with a delegation called on him here at the Aiwan-e- Sadr.

He said the people and armed forces of Pakistan had bravely faced the challenge of terrorism and as a result, this menace had been greatly overcome. Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Furkat Sidikov and high officials were also present on the occasion.

The president conveyed his felicitations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his election as President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and hoped that during his tenure Pak-Uzbek relations would rise to new heights. The president also expressed condolence on behalf of the people, the government of Pakistan and on his own behalf, on the sad demise of late President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov. The president said Pakistan and Uzbekistan were bound together in terms of faith, culture and geographical proximity.

He underlined Pakistan’s desire to further expand cooperation with Uzbekistan in the fields of energy, economy and human resource. The president noted that bilateral trade volume between the two countries was below potential and called for enhancing it to the benefit of the both countries.

He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed friendly relations. Late President Islam Karimov was desirous of linking up with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hoped that the present Uzbek government would take this process forward, he added.

The president called for regular exchange of trade delegations adding that Pakistan was interested in benefiting from Uzbekistan’s rich energy resources. He said both countries should benefit from each others’ expertise in various fields.

The president hoped that Pak-Uzbek cooperation would grow further in the future. On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Ulugbek Rozukulov said Uzbekistan greatly valued its friendship with Pakistan and both countries would cooperate with each other in various sectors.