Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost economic ties

Islamabad

Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ulugbek Rozukulov on Saturday said that Pakistan is a very important country and his country wants to enhance bilateral ties in various fields including trade. The government, masses and business community of Uzbekistan and Pakistan must strive to boost bilateral trade which is well below the actual potential, he said.

Ulugbek Rozukulov said this while speaking to the business community at the Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Capital House. Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan, President of the Apex Chamber Abdul Rauf Alam and others were present on the occasion.

The visiting dignitary said that Pakistan can resolve its energy problem with the help of natural resources of his country and that his country is considering to become part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is a fate changing project.

CPEC will not only benefit whole region but also positively impact lives of billions of people besides promoting Pakistani economy. He said that we should push cooperation to the new heights. Speaking at the occasion, President FPCCI Abdul Rauf Alam said that Pakistan is exporting pharmaceuticals, leather goods, agricultural products, milk, and sports goods to the brotherly country.

Pakistan is importing cotton, yarn, clothes, iron, steel plastic, telecommunications equipment, and electric items from Uzbekistan, he added. Abdul Raul Alam said that the friendly country is producing quality aircraft, cars and machinery which is not being imported. He demanded immediate establishment of a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Business Council to promote trade and investment.

An MOU for cooperation was signed between the Apex chambers of both countries and a meeting of Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum was also held.—NNI