Pakistan, US to enhance cooperation in trade, energy

Islamabad

Pakistan’s ambassador-designate to US Aizaz Chaudhry who is all set to leave for Washington soon for the challenging assignment Saturday said that improving Pakistan’s image and enhancing cooperation in trade, energy and security would be his top priorities.

Aizaz Chaudhry who is currently serving as Secretary at the Foreign Office said that he would try his best to bring business community of the two countries closer to improve market access for the exporters, said a press release here.

He said this while talking to a delegation of FPCCI led by its President, Zubair Tufail. Chairman UBG Iftikhar Ali Malik, former president FPCCI Abdul Rauf Alam, VP FPCCI Main Shaukat Masood, Chairman Coordination FPCCI Malik Sohail and others were also present on the occasion.

Aizaz said that his top priorities would be to build on the positive momentum, promotion of trade and economic cooperation as well as improving consular services. “My foremost priority in Washington will be to strengthen Pak-US relations to make them truly reflective of the mutual desire to continue with the ongoing cooperation while expanding cooperation in economic, trade, education, health, energy, and science and technology sectors”.

“I will try to increase the embassy’s interaction with the Pakistani community besides providing it quality consular services”, he added. Pakistani-Americans had played a laudable role in serving the country by projecting a positive image, he said, adding that Washington was diplomatically and strategically very significant capital for Islamabad and it was among our major trading partners.

He said he would emphasize on Pakistan’s positive contributions for peace and stability in the region and Afghanistan. Aizaz asked the President of FPCCI Zubair Tufail to bring a delegation of businessmen to America in June to which he happily agreed.

Lauding the economic policies and gains by the current government, Tufail informed about some issues hitting bilateral trade and assured all out cooperation to the Ambassador-designate on the part of the business community of Pakistan.—APP