Pakistan ultimate destination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir: Kashmiri leadership

Independence Day in Kashmir

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Muzzafarabad

AJ&K President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas have said that people of Jammu & Kashmir are celebrating our 70th Independence Day with a new zeal and vigor today – August 14.

“We are confident that our determination will pave the way for political, economic and social stability in the coming days”, the AJK leaders said in their separate messages of felicitations to the country-fellows on eve of Pakistan Independence Day being celebrated today – August 14 across the country including AJK with traditional great enthusiasm and devotion.

They said our country Pakistan has been confronted with many challenges since the last few years but the nation has boldly faced them through its unshakeable resolve.

Sardar Masood Khan said the people of Jammu and Kashmir mark the Independence Day of Pakistan with Pakistani nation every year with national spirit .

He said government of Pakistan has supported the freedom movement of the kashmiri people morally and politically.

He said Pakistani government has resolutely decided to take action in order to cleanse various regions and cities of terrorism, extremism and lawlessness under which the Armed Forces and other law enforcement agencies are playing effective role as a result of which peace is being restored in the country.

The Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Pakistan is the centre of hopes for the Kashmiri people.

People of Jammu and Kashmir linked their destiny with the Pakistan even before the creation of the Pakistan by passing resolution of accession to Pakistan on July 19,1947,he added.

He said government of Pakistan Muslim League N had highlighted the Kashmir Issue on international fora very effectively. He said Pakistan government has also adopted sound policies to improve the economy which has created better business environment leading to increased opportunities for domestic and international investment.