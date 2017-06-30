Pakistan, UK enjoy strong and historic partnership: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Acting British High Commissioner, Mr Richard Crowder called on Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. He was accompanied by Ms. Judith Herbertson, Deputy Head of Department for International Development UK (DFID) in Pakistan. Secretary EAD also participated in the meeting.

The Finance Minister and the Acting High Commissioner discussed the current state of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The Finance Minister said Pakistan and the UK have a strong and historic partnership with mutual cooperation in various areas.

He appreciated the continued support of the British government, including through DFID, for different initiatives and projects in Pakistan aimed at socio-economic development. He said that Pakistan is keen to work with the UK government to further strengthen bilateral ties and broaden economic cooperation.

The Finance Minister said that, after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government is now focused on attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He said that Pakistan achieved a GDP growth rate of 5.28% in FY 2016-17, the highest in a decade, and the growth target for FY 2017-18 is 6%.

The Acting High Commissioner briefed the Finance Minister on the upcoming Family Planning Summit being hosted by DFID in London on July 10-11.