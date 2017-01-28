Pakistan, Turkey to boost further defence ties

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Brotherly countries Pakistan and Turkey have taken yet another strong step to bolster further mutual defence ties under Comprehensive Bilateral Strategic Framework Agreement [CBSFA]. The well-praised accord was an outcome of a 2-day Pakistan-Turkey deliberations here ending late Thursday. “The two sides resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defense and security related fields,” the statement issued at the conclusion of the fraternal parleys said.

The talks were part of the bilateral dialogue group established in 2003 to suggest policies and action plans for defense cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting agreed that the next 13th round of the Pakistan-Turkey military dialogue group would be held in Turkey.

Secretary Ministry of Defense Lt. Gen. (Rtd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah led the Pakistan delegation, while the Turkish group was headed by Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen. Umit Dundar, the joint statement concluded.