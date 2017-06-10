Pakistan, Turkey should help to resolve alarming issue: Siraj

JI concerned over Saudi, Qatar conflict

Lahore

Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the conflict between Saud Arabia and Qatar had created an alarming situation in the Muslim world and the enemy alone would benefit from the game. Addressing Friday congregation at Mansoora mosque, he urged Turkey and Pakistan to try to resolve the conflict as it would be harmful for the Muslim world.

Sirajul Haq said that the US was happy over the tension between Muslim states as every Muslim state was buying US arms and ammunition to fight other Muslims.

He said that definitely there was Zionist brain behind the heinous game which actually aimed at the security of Israel. He said if the Muslim world did not show unity, it would be difficult to escape disaster.

The JI chief said that the forces hostile to Islam had been playing the game of dividing the Muslim world and to shatter the unity of the Muslim Ummah. In this situation, the US arms business was flourishing.

He said the US was pushing the Muslim states towards a destructive war in order to occupy its vast resources of oil, gold and other precious minerals.

Iraq had already been divided into three parts and conspiracies were afoot to involve other Muslim states in war with one another and divide them further.

Sirajul Haq said that in the hour of trial, the people used to look towards the heavens but the Pakistani rulers looked towards Washington. He said the US had set up military bases in Gulf states. The society in these states looked western and western culture was being promoted there under a plan. In these states, the Americans treated the locals like slaves.

Sirajul Haq said that to pull the Ummah out of this situation, it was imperative that the leaders of the Ummah sat together and devised a common strategy to foil the enemy conspiracies.

He said that Pakistan, as the only nuclear power of the Muslim world, and a country of two hundred million people, was the centre of hope of the Muslims. Therefore, it was Pakistan’s responsibility to try to resolve the Saudi Arabia-Qatar conflict with the cooperation of Turkey.—INP