Pakistan-Turkey FTA to be signed on Aug 14

Islamabad

Pakistan and Turkey’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be signed on August 14, for enhancing the bilateral trade between two countries.

The seventh round of negotiations on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Turkey would be held by the end of current month in Turkey to finalize the agreement, a senior official of Ministry of Commerce told APP here on Wednesday.

Pakistan and Turkey will also discuss specific sectors including textile sector during the negotiation. He said the two sides would exchange provisional lists for a final agreement in upcoming round of dialogue. “Pakistan’s trade balance with Turkey remained positive until 2011, however, it started decreasing since 2011, when additional duties on various commodities were imposed by the two countries,” he said. The official said the two sides will hold discussions on agreement on goods, services and investment.—APP