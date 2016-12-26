Pakistan-Turkey FTA negotiations make further progress

Ankara

THE fifth (5th) Round of Pakistan-Turkey Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations was held in Ankara on 21-23 December, 2016.

The Pakistan delegation was headed by Mian Asad Hayauddin, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and included officials of Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Textiles, Federal Board of Revenue and Engineering Development Board. The sessions were also attended by H.E. Sohail Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey.

The Turkish Delegation was headed by Mr. Husnu Dilemre, Deputy Undersecretary, Ministry of Economy and was assisted in talks by the officials of Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Customs and Trade, and Directorate General of Imports.

Consul General of Pakistan in Istanbul was also present in the talks.

Both sides undertook discussions on Agreement on Goods, Agreement on Services and Agreement on Investment. Considerable progress was made during the talks on all these agreements.

During the talks, which were held in cordial environment, substantial progress was achieved on the tariff lines proposed for concessions by the both sides. Keeping in view the directives and earnest desire of the highest leadership, both sides agreed to hold next round of talks in Islamabad at the earliest possible date.—NNI