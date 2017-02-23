Pakistan, Turkey agree to strengthen close coop at regional, int’l fora

Operation to continue till elimination of terrorists: Nawaz

Observer Report

Ankara

Pakistan and Turkey Thursday agreed to strengthen close cooperation at regional and international fora, particu-larly UN, OIC, ECO, and the D-8 Organization, through mutual support for joint initiatives, policies and candidacies.

It was agreed during the 5th meeting of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) held in Ankara and was co-chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim.

According to a joint declaration issued after the 5th Pak-Turkey HLSCC, the two sides reaffirmed close, friendly and brotherly ties which are deeply rooted in history and a shared culture.

They were also desirous of giving further impetus to the already exist-ing strategic cooperation between two countries, by taking concrete and significant steps in all areas of bilateral cooperation.

The two sides underlined the common vision of both countries for es-tablishing peace, stability and prosperity in their region.

They condemned in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attacks in both countries, and expressed condolences at the loss of precious lives as a result of such heinous attacks.

Pakistan and Turkey also reiterated their common resolve to fight the scourge of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations as well as the threat of extremism, and to support the relevant initiatives in this regard at regional and international platforms.

They reiterated strong condemnation of the heinous coup attempt in Turkey on 15 July 2016, paying tribute to the brave and resilient Turkish people who stood resolutely in defence of democracy against the forces of darkness.

The two sides expressed firm resolve to continue their strong mutual support to each other on issues of core national interest, and in defence of the peace and prosperity of the two nations.

They also took note of the commitments made in the ‘Joint Declara-tion on the Future Directions of Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Relationship’ of 17 November 2016.

The two sides recalled all the previous Joint Declarations signed be-tween the two sides under the framework of Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), and the decisions made therein.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved under the framework of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), and endorsed the outcomes of the meetings of the Joint Working Groups of the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Ankara on 22

February 2017.

According to the Joint Declaration, Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Turkey, – Co-chairs of the Fifth Meeting of the High Level Strategic Coop-eration Council, held in Ankara, on 23 February 2017 – , with the partici-pation of Ministers and Deputy Ministers as well as other prominent digni-taries and officials have agreed as follows:

“Political Cooperation

– The High Level Strategic Cooperation Council shall continue to be the main political forum that guides bilateral relations in all fields.

– Effective implementation and follow-up of the decisions taken at the High Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings shall be ensured. To this end, a Po-litical

Coordination Joint Working Group shall be formed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs. The Political Coordination Joint Working Group shall be responsible for coordination of the activities of other Joint Working Groups.

– Intensive exchanges at the leadership level, parliamentarians, businessmen as well as civil society and media representatives shall be furthered.

– Close cooperation at regional and international fora, particularly the United Na-tions, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organi-zation (ECO), and the D-8 Organization, through inter alia mutual support for joint initia-tives, policies and candidacies shall be strengthened.

– In this context, remaining concerned over attempts to link Islam with terrorism, Pakistan and Turkey share the resolve to continue working together on issues of com-mon interest, including the multilateral initiatives to combat growing trends of racism, Islamo phobia, as well as discrimination based on religion and stereotyping against Muslims.

– Welcome the holding of the 13th ECO Summit on 1st March 2017 in Islamabad as it would contribute towards making ECO more effective, in the goal of realizing prosper-ity and development by enhancing regional cooperation and collaboration.

– The consultations covering various fields between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries shall be further intensified and broadened.

– The need for resolution of all outstanding differences between Pakistan and India, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir, through a sustained dialogue process and in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions is once more un-derscored.

– The need for making the United Nations Security Council more representative, de-mocratic, transparent, effective and accountable through comprehensive United Nations Security Council reform process, based on widest possible consensus is reiterated.

Security and Defence Cooperation

– The military cooperation between the two countries shall continue to be intensified, and be focused on joint defence production and research and development activities.

– The two sides would expeditiously complete the work on developing a comprehen-sive, long-term and forward-looking framework for defence cooperation.

– Cooperation shall be enhanced to further promote global disarmament and non-proliferation objectives which will help safeguard and strengthen international as well as regional security and promote strategic stability, including in each other’s respective re-gions.

In this connection, Turkey appreciates Pakistan’s announcement of adherence to the guidelines of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) which will further the global non-proliferation objective.

– Cooperation between the police agencies of the two countries shall continue to be expanded to include the capacity building and police training activities.

– Through effective cooperation in combating against cyber-crimes and transnational organized crimes, mutual information exchange shall be developed to prevent these crimes.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the recent spate of terrorist incidents cannot deter the nation’s resolve against the elimination of terrorism from the country.

Talking to media here, he claimed “the operation against the terrorism has broken the backbone of the terrorists”.

“The war against terrorism will continue till the elimination of the last terrorist,” he said.

Nawaz said the decision to call Rangers in Punjab and initiation of operation Radd-ul-Fasaad were taken at Prime Minister House, “which shows government’s determination to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from Pakistani soil”.

“Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan which is vital for the progress and prosperity for the entire region, but Afghanistan’s soil should not be used against Pakistan and the Afghan government should take necessary steps in this regard,” the premier added, reports Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the enemy cannot digest the development in the country and, therefore, they are targeting soft targets. “The enemy wants to sabotage the development process in Pakistan but they will not succeed in their nefarious designs.”

To a question, he said that holding of the ECO summit in Pakistan is another success of the country and the confidence of the world.