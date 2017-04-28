Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Antiquities, Government of Sindh has decided to participate in Pakistan Travel Mart to promote the rich culture and heritage of Sindh. Pakistan Travel Mart is a leading international travel and tourism expo to be held from 24th-26th November 2017 at Expo Center Karachi. Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Antiquities, Government of Sindh announced this in a press conference this along-with organizers of Pakistan travel Mart; Mohammad Rafique Khan and Syed Mohammad All Hamdani.