Pakistan to start importing 1.2 bcfd LNG from July 1

Massive import will help end gas load shedding

Shahrukh Syed

Islamabad

Pakistan is to start importing huge quantum of 1.2 billion cubic feet per day LNG from July 1, 2017 ensuring the substantial relief to the masses of the country presentably experiencing unbearable gas load shedding.

Currently Pakistan is importing LNG in the range of 400 mmcfd LNG, which is not enough to cater to the needs of the countrymen.

“We are determined to increase import of LNG up to 1.2 bcfd from July 1, 2017 for which two international companies —— Gunvor and ENI have managed the biggest ever LNG supply deal for 5 to 15 years under which Pakistan will be having 240 LNG shipments. LNG supply under the said new deals will start from July 1, 2017,” the official source told.

Pakistan LNG Ltd completed the international competitive bidding and declared the ENI for 15 years LNG supply contract and Gunvor for 5 years contract as winner parties.

ENI has won the 15 years tender at the price of 12.29 percent of the Brent under which it will provide 180 LNG cargoes The ENI’s bid was found the lowest one among the five shortlisted bidders. Similarly, Gunvor has bagged five year LNG supply contract under which 60 LNG cargoes to be provided to Pakistan at the price of 11.6247 percent of the Brent which is the lowest one among the 10 bids.

At present, Pakistan has only one LNG terminal owned by Engro which is being used to import LNG. The government and Engro company are in talks for handling the import of 200 mmcfd LNG more. If the 200 mmcfd deal is finalized then the existing LNG terminal will start re-gasifying the 600 mmcfd LNG and the government is hopeful that the country will start importing 600 mmcfd LNG from February 1, 2017.

The second LNG terminal being erected by Pakistan GasPort Consortium Limited (PGPC) is scheduled to come on stream on June 30, 2017 and LNG of another 600 mmcfd will be supplied through the said LNG terminal enabling country to import of 1.2 bcfd LNG from July 1, 2017.

For the second LNG terminal, LNG floating storage and re-gasification unit (FSRU) to be deployed in Pakistan has achieved completion and will sail to Karachi on schedule. In addition, the government is also going to establish two LNG terminals at Gawadar each having capacity to handle 600 mmcfd LNG meaning by that once the LNG terminals are set up at the port, the government will also start importing another 1.2 bcfd LNG in the country. This means that Pakistan would import LNG of 2.4 bcfd in to to.