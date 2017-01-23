Pakistan to organize tourism conference in Canada

Islamabad

Embassy of Pakistan will organize “Pakistan Tourism Conference” in Canada to show-case tourism potential of Pakistan. This was stated by Ambassador of Pakistan in Canada Tariq Azeem during meeting with Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor.

Managing Director PTDC had been invited by Pakistan Ambassador to Canada Tariq Azeem to attend the conference which will be an opportunity for PTDC to promote tourism industry. The conference will be attended by prominent Canadian outbound tour operators and stakeholders.

Ambassador Tariq Azeem said that Embassy is ready to provide maximum possible assistance to PTDC in promotion and development of tourism to increase tourist flow to Pakistan from Canada. Managing Director PTDC Ch. Abdul Ghafoor said that there is great potential tourism in Pakistan for tourists from Canada, especially the Sikh community residing there, adding that Pakistan is the most sacred place for Sikh Community and numerous holy place are in Pakistan.

Ch. Ghafoor said that “tourism is one of the neglected industry which is now with a vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, we are committed to promote and develop tourism in Pakistan.” “We intend to invite Sikh Community from Canada to visit Pakistan to perform their religious rituals,” he added.

He said sacred water of Panja Sahib Darbar at Hassanabdal can be bottled and exported abroad. “Pakistan’s unique four-seasons tourist destinations offer an opportunity for tourists from all over the world to enjoy their holidays in peaceful environment of their own choice,” he added.

He said from the snow-capped mountains of the north to crystal clear beaches in the south, Pakistan is a blend of exclusive culture, arts crafts, music, flora and fauna. He expressed the hope that by promoting its true potential in a positive direction, Pakistan will gain its top position on tourist map of the world.—APP