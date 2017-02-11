Pakistan to face India in World Blind T20 final

Bangalore

Centuries by Badar Munir and Israr Hassan steered Pakistan Blind Cricket Team into the final of the T20 Blind World Cup as they defeated England by 147 runs in the semi-final on Saturday.

Pakistan, who are unbeaten in the tournament, will now face India in the final who progressed to the final by defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 309-1 in their allotted 20 overs as Hassan scored an unbeaten knock of 143 runs off 69 balls, studded with 25 four and a six, to build an opening partnership of 255 runs with Munir, who was forced to retire hurt after picking up an injury.

He made 103 off 43 balls, which included 18 fours.

Chasing 310, England were restricted to 162-7 in their allotted 20 overs as Muhammad Zafar took two wickets for 17 runs, while Hasan and Ishfaq claimed a wicket apiece for nine and 13 runs respectively.

“This is a great moment for us that we have made it to the final and have remained unbeaten,” Pakistan captain Muhammad Jamil told The Express Tribune. “We will be giving our best in the final and try to beat India like we did in the group stages.”

He further added that after playing 10 matches the team is in good shape and are confident to beat India in the final and take the trophy home.

Ninth straight T20 Blind World Cup win for Pakistan after Riasat century.

Meanwhile, player of the match Hasan said that his century was not possible without the support and prayers of his family and team. “I just did what I was told to and focused on making as many runs as I can for the team,” he said adding that his wish was to reach the 150-run mark, something he will be trying to achieve in the final.

Munir is currently the top wicket-taker in the tournament with eight wickets, while he is seventh on the list of the top batsmen at the mega event.—APP