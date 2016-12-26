Pakistan to become 3rd biggest country providing doctors to US

Zubair Qureshi

President and Chief Executive Officer of Federation of State Medical Boards of United States, and Chairman-Elect of IAMRA, Dr Humayun J Chaudhry Monday visited PMDC and called on President PMDC Professor Dr Shabbir Ahmad Lehri and his team.

The council’s president gave a presentation about functioning of the PMDC to him and also briefed him about various issues of mutual interest. Presentation on Licensure and CME was given by Prof Dr Abid Farooqi while presentation of legal code of conduct and disciplines was given by Prof Dr Eice Muhammad. PMDC arranged visits for the delegate in public, private and military medical dental colleges i.e. Army Medical College, Rawalpindi Medical College, CMH, Holy Family Hospital etc to brief the medical and dental educational system of Pakistan. mean while, Dr.Humayun Chaudhry also attended a seminar regarding Pakistani medical and dental curriculum and licensure in Holy Family hospital jointly organized by PMDC and RawalPindi Medical College.

The delegate Dr Humaiyun Chaudhry appreciated the system of medical and dental education in Pakistan. He said that till to date 12000 Pakistani national physicians and specialists doctors are working in 56 different states of USA.

He added that out of 12000 doctors 3100 doctors are graduated from Dow University Of Health Sciences, 1900 from King Edward Medical college then from Agha Khan university and also Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore. He apprised that the Pakistani national doctors in USA are having a very good repute and are considered the best doctors. He said that Pakistan was the 4th biggest county to provide doctors in the US and it is expected that in near future Pakistan will become the third 3rd biggest country to provide doctors who fulfill the space of international doctors in the USA.

He added that he is very impressed that Pakistan is getting more advancement in the field of medicine and system of medical dental education and its standard is at par with the west. He congratulated PM&DC being a responsible monitoring body and to maintain good standard of education in Pakistani medical and dental colleges. Dr.Humayun J.Chaudhry is also the Chairman-Elect of International Association of Medical regulatory Authorities (IAMRA) which has 107 members from 47 countries including Pakistan. Since 2009 he is the President and Chief Executive officer of Federation of State Medical Boards FSMB of United states which co-owns the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).