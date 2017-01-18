Pakistan to attend moot on Rohingya Muslims

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz will lead a delegation on Thursday to the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC being held in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the situation of Rohingya Muslims Community in Myanmar and measures for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Rakhine State, a Radio Pakistan reports, moitored here said,

The session has been convened at the request of the Government of Malaysia, which is also expected to emphasize addressing the root causes of violence and taking steps for the return of displaced Rohingya population.

Pakistan has long raised the issue of Rohingya Muslims at various international forums, urging the OIC to take necessary steps to alleviate the sufferings of Rohingya Muslims.