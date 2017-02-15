Pakistan textile players to participate techtextil Frankfurt

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Trade Development authority of Pakistan is organizing delegation to Techtextil Frankfurt from 09 – 11 May 2017. TDAP is providing 50% subsidy of the return economy airfare on the shortest route to and from the destination of the delegation and US$ 100 per day per delegate for the approved duration. Huqas Corporation, Master Textile Mills, Sapphire Finishing Mills and Mahroz Textile Mills are exhibiting from Pakistan in Techtextil Frankfurt 2017. Visitors from Pakistan in last two editions: Al-Murtaza Machinery, Artistic Milliners, Rajby Industries, Eastern Garment, Paramount Apparel, Rajco Industries, Sunflower Industries, Sapphire Finishing Mills Ltd, Kohinoor Mills, Nishat Mills, Crescent Textile, Kay &Emms, Aspen Textile, Fazal Cloth, Naveena Group, NishatChunian, Lucky Knit, Artistic Millinairs, Denim Int, StylersInt, United Apparel Machinery, Abbas Apparel Machinery, Salam and Co, Swiss Po Sports Mfg co, Butt Carpets.Classic Apparel Machinery. Techtextil is the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens showing the full range of potential uses of textile technologies.