Pakistan has taken off under Nawaz leadership: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here today.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has taken off under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to attain the goal of development and prosperity.

According to him, the four-year tenure of PML-N government is known for transparency, honesty, dedication and hard work as the development projects are being completed with speed and quality. Development projects of our government are hallmarks of transparency, quality and speed; while the past regimes made graveyards of corruption in the name of development and the people very well know the elements who set records of loot and plunder in their regime.

Shahbaz said that conscious people have rejected the negative politics of opponents of development; and the elements doing sit-in politics will also face defeat in 2018, and Pakistani nation will not allow any political juggler to play with its bright future.

He further said that the promises made with the people would be fulfilled and no one will be allowed to hinder the journey of public service.