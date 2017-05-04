Pakistan has taken initiatives to cope with climate change challenges: Zahid

Zubair Qureshi

At the launching ceremony of “Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change” held at a local hotel here Wednesday Federal Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid emphasized that civil society could play important role in pushing the governments to implement Paris Agreement.

He also highlighted achievements of Pakistan saying that Pakistan had taken a number of initiatives to cope with climate change challenges. These initiatives include ratification of Paris Agreement and adoption of Climate Change Act. National assembly of Pakistan has also passed a resolution declaring Agenda 2030 as its national agenda, he further said.

All policies of Ministry of Climate Change align with Sustainable Development Goals. The goal 13 that is related to urgent action on climate change can be implemented through these initiatives, said Mr Hamid.

‘The missions and objectives of Civil Society Coalition for climate change fully align with policies of Ministry of Climate Change. So Ministry of Climate Change will fully support ideas of Civil Society Coalition” said by the Federal Minister for Climate Change.

Civil society empowers common man through transparency and a check-and-balance system, he said adding “Policies of the Ministry of Climate Change on mitigation and adaptation require continuous support from civil society.” The manifesto of civil society also emphasize upon cooperation of civil society. Council of Common Interest has approved Pakistan National Forest Policy.

Neil Bohn UN Country Resident Director and Coordinator was of the view there were many positive changes like more awareness, new laws and policies to deal with climate change. There are issues like urban planning and mitigating climate change. World Bank Country Director for Pakistan told the audience that World Bank was working on of Climate smart Agriculture and hydropower.

The climate change institutions are still young and needs to get mature to deal with these issues. Ambassadors of European Union and Morocco also addressed the the audience.

They advocated the vision of Civil Society Coalition to work towards promoting social, ecological and democratic equity for a fare future and the protection of global climate. Professor at Utah University, Prof Tariq Banuri said the civil society coalition should play a meaningful role in co-creation of policies supporting climate friendly mitigation and adaptation actions for sustainable development and the objective was to establish an effective networking platform to strengthen civil society capacity for engagement with stakeholders.