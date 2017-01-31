Pakistan support for Palestinians to continue: PM

Inaugurate building of Palestine Embassy

Islamabad

Pakistan and Palestine on Tuesday called upon the international community to implement the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution 2334 that demands Israeli to end its settlements in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas at a joint press stakeout here at the PM House stressed that “enduring peace in Middle East could not be achieved without just solution of the Palestine-Israel dispute”.

Nawaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause. “Pakistan will continue its support for the Palestinian cause at all forums. We also look forward to the international community’s sincere efforts for sustainable peace in middle east,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the Palestine issue was a long-standing issue on the UN agenda and needed a practical solution. “The establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of international agreed parametres, the pre-1967 borders and the Al-Quds Al-Sharif as capital is only sustainable guarantee to peace,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that the Oslo Accord outlining the land peace and international community’s consensus in favour of the two-state solution remained unimplemented just as the UNSC resolution on Kashmir.

He expressed satisfaction over the opening of new Palestinian Complex at Diplomatic Enclave. “This architecturally aesthetic project would be a living symbol of our brotherly relationship and expression of solidarity of our two countries,” he said.

‘Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan had great affection with Palestine, particularly due to an emotional attachment with the Qibla-e-Awwal. He said he held a “very fruitful” exchange of views with President Mahmoud Abbas on international developments related to issues of Kashmir and Palestine. President Mahmoud Abbas thanked the government of Pakistan for supporting the cause of Palestine.

He said during talks with Prime Minister, he informed him about the latest efforts for implementation of Resolution 2334 and keeping alive the issue of Palestine. He mentioned the ongoing barbarianism of Israel against the Palestinian nation, particularly at the holy places. He expressed concern over the planned shifting of American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying that the step would manifestly violate the UNSC resolutions.

The Palestine’s President mentioned that the talks with “brother Nawaz Sharif” discussed bilateral relations which were strengthening with time.

He said the meeting also focused regional situation with specific focus on eradication of terrorism and extremism. Mahmoud Abbas said thousands of Palestinian students were studying at Pakistani universities, which was encouraging. He stressed the need to constitute a Joint Committee to work out ways for strengthening bilateral relations. He thanked Pakistan for establishing the new building of Palestine Embassy in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Palestine embassy here at the Diplomatic Enclave.

Nawaz Sharif and President Abbas jointly unveiled the plaque of the modern new Complex (Chancery and Ambassador Residence). Pakistan had donated the plot of land in 1992, besides contributing US one million dollars for the project.