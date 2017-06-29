Pakistan summons Indian envoy over ceasefire violation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian envoy over a recent ceasefire violations that killed a civilian and injured four other people.

The Foreign Office said the Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Raghuram and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Nikial Sector on June 28.

A statement said the Indian firing resulted in martyrdom of 1 civilian (Abdul Wahab r/o Dothilla Village of 22 years) and injuries to four others (Muhammad Shakeel r/o Mohra Village of 25 years, Muhammad Arshad r/o Mohra Village, Asif Mahmood r/o Mohra Village and Safira Bibi r/o Mohra Village of 32 years).

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws, the Foreign Office said.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

Originally published by NNI