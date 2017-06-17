Pakistan suffer 4-0 loss to Netherlands in World Hockey League

Islamabad

Pakistan went down 4-0 against Netherlands on Thursday night in the opening match of the Hockey World League Semifinal Round at London’s Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. According to information received here, the World number four Netherlands displayed a relentless pace and scored a goal in each quarter against the 13th ranked Pakistan. They completely dominated the first 15 minutes. In the 6th minute, a left side foray resulted in an attempt on the goal and off the rebound, Thierry Brinkman, the son of legendary Jacques Brinkman put the ball in the cage. Pakistan began the second quarter in a spectacular fashion and created three chances in the first five minutes. A Dilber attempt came off the post. The game evened out; up and down stuff was seen. However, the Netherlands doubled the advantage in the 25th minute. Micro Pruijser standing close to the goal availed a wonderful diagonal pass from the left side.

The green shirts again enjoyed a good spell at the start of the third quarter. But first Ali Shan and then skipper Haseem could not make use of chances. Later, the Netherlands wrested the initiative and their sustained aggression caused unforced errors by the Pakistan defence. They had three penalty corners in a quick succession. The last of which was converted in the 42nd minute when Mink van der Weerden’s strong flick on the fifth penalty corner found the top of the net.

The Dutch also had the better of the exchanges in the last 15 minutes. After wasting their sixth penalty corner, a delightful one touch move was finished well by Robert Kemperman to complete the tally.

Pakistan will play their second against Canada at the same venue on Friday. During the qualifying round, Pakistan will play three more matches. As many as ten teams are featuring in the qualifying round and five top teams will participate in the World Cup to be played in India next year. In other matches played on Thursday Argentina scraped past South Korea 2-1. Argentina had to dig deep to overcome the fighting Koreans.—APP