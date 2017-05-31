Pakistan still open to int’l mediation with India

SCO leaders concerned over deepening tension between Pakistan, India

Gauhar Zahid Malik

Islamabad

Pakistan is still open to any international mediation that can bring tense relations with India at ease and stop bloody unrest in Idian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A diplomatic source in Islamabad told this correspondent that Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is ready for any international mediation that can bring peace to the region and ease the sufferings of Kashmiri people.

According to the diplomatic sources Pakistan is ready for any “mediation” at the sidelines of SCO Astana Conference and would welcome any peace initiative but this time Pakistan looks for a meaningful move that can ease the tension between Pakistan and India, who both are due to become full members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Kazakhstan on June 8.

There were reports that several leading members of the SCO were concerned at rising tension between Pakistan and India and were ready to offer mediation if acceptable to both sides.

Pakistan has already made clear that it was ready to accept any mediation for an end to tension and bloody unrest in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The most recent killings of Kashmiri civilians have shocked even the international community leading to an offer by the UN Secretary General for mediation but India has continuously rejected all such offers and is waging a campaign to isolate Pakistan.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is due to attend the SCO Summit will hold important discussions with SCO leadership including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladmir Putin and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and discuss bilateral and regional developments.